HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 3:37 p.m., 600 block of West 14th Street.
Information report, noon October 2021, 1000 block of West 5th Street.
Battery on EMS, public health official or government official, 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, 1:53 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 9th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, petit larceny, 9 p.m. June 9, 500 block of 1/2 7th Avenue.
Forgery or uttering, petit larceny, 11:27 a.m. May 22, 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 10:04 a.m. Tuesday, corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:30 p.m. June 17, 700 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Open container, 7 a.m. June 3, 700 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Open container, 8 a.m., 800 block of 8th Avenue.
Arson, burning of a dwelling or outbuilding, 2:32 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 25th Street.
