HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:50 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 12:50 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 12:20 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 20th Street and 9th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8:10 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 8 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 24th Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 5:30 a.m. Sunday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Warrant service or execution; trespass, 6:20 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Found property, 11:56 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 10 a.m. Sunday, 1800 block of Doulton Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 2:50 a.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Maple Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 8:55 p.m. Saturday, 2500 block of West 5th Avenue.
Driving on a license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons; driving under the influence less than .150, 10:34 p.m. Saturday, block not listed, 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Anthony Lamar Bright, 26, was jailed at 7:55 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with auto tampering, and breaking and entering. Bond was set at $16,500.
Samuel Lee Harrah Jr., 41, was jailed at 7:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with worthless checks. Bond was not set.
Jason Wayne Lawson, 38, was jailed at 7:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving while license suspended or revoked and no insurance. Bond was not set.
Jarrett Waylon Hawks, 32, was jailed at 7:50 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
William Dale Kessel Jr., 51, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and fleeing from officer in vehicle. Bond was not set.
Destiny Mae Elkins, 22, was jailed at 3 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with an aggravated driving under the influence and driver’s license suspended. Bond was not set.
Jonathan David Harrison, 24, was jailed at 1:25 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with an aggravated driving under the influence and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond was not set.