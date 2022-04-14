HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:22 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, 12:22 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9:01 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Shepard Drive.
Deceased person, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Deceased person, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of Harvey Road.
False pretenses with value less than $1,000, midnight Tuesday, 3400 block of 3rd Avenue, Guyandotte.
Runaway juvenile, midnight April 6, 400 block of Water Street, Guyandotte.
Breaking and entering, noon April 9, 3600 block of 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, breaking and entering auto, noon Wednesday, unit block of West 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue Rear.
