HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:22 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Paraphernalia, 12:22 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9:01 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of Shepard Drive.

Deceased person, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance, 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.

Deceased person, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of Harvey Road.

False pretenses with value less than $1,000, midnight Tuesday, 3400 block of 3rd Avenue, Guyandotte.

Runaway juvenile, midnight April 6, 400 block of Water Street, Guyandotte.

Breaking and entering, noon April 9, 3600 block of 5th Avenue.

Grand larceny, breaking and entering auto, noon Wednesday, unit block of West 3rd Avenue.

Warrant service or execution, 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue Rear.

Trespassing, unauthorized dumping, 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.

Petit larceny, 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, noon Tuesday, 800 block of 11th Street.

Trespassing, 7:53 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 11th Street.

Trespassing in structure or conveyance, 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of 8th Avenue.

Domestic battery, midnight Wednesday, 1100 block of 10th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Christopher Lee Chafin, 36, was jailed at 10:05 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

John Lee Fuller, 40, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.

Ronald David Spurlock, 46, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000.

