HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:30 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, fleeing from officer, no vehicle, 3:30 a.m. Sept. 11, near the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, receiving or transferring stolen goods, 2:02 a.m. Sept. 11, 400 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Child neglect creating risk of injury, domestic assault, 7 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of Homestead Plaza Rear.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 10:52 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 10:23 p.m. Sunday, West 16th Street and Madison Avenue.
Battery, 7:06 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 8:33 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of West 8th Avenue.
Trespass, 8:05 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
