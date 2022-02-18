HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:47 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, 8:47 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 9th Street.
Information report, 2 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of West 7th Avenue.
Deceased person, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Petit larceny, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Feb. 12, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 1:47 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Trespass, 9:38 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Rear Monroe Avenue.
Falsely reporting an emergency accident, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of Bennetts Point.
Destruction of property, 12:42 p.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 12th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Amanda Rose McCoy, 39, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with false report. Bond was set at $1,000.
Tabitha Kristen Poplin, 35, was jailed at 9 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with obstructing and fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Mark Ronell Tabb, 53, was jailed at 12 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Sherry Lynn Thompson, 41, was jailed at 10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with an outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.
Mindi Charday Workman, 35, was jailed at 9 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her as a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Nickara Lynn Mills, 22, was jailed at 8:10 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Crystal Lee Kelley, 39, was jailed at 12 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with no insurance and driving license suspended. Bond was not set.
Heather Lynn Bledsoe, 32, was jailed at 5 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with an outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.
Michael Shane Edwards, 41, was jailed at 5 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with fraudulent access of a device. Bond was set at $80,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.