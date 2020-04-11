HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of Chase Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery, 9 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 10th Street.
Fraudulent use of a credit card — value less than $1,000, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1:50 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of Division Street.
Petit larceny, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 2700 block of North Staunton Road.
Grand larceny, 4:36 p.m. April 1, 400 Bridge Street.
Domestic assault, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight March 30, 200 block of 33rd Street.
Deceased person, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 25th Street.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, 1:50 a.m. Thursday, 10 mile marker Interstate 64.
Destruction of property, 2:37 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of West 9th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Guy Richard Wamsley, 49, was jailed at 1:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with a capias on a pretrial felon. Bond was not set.
Alex Nicholas Neville, 29, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with a probation hold of a convicted felon. Bond was not set.