HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven new incidents in the 24-hour period ending noon Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Springdale Avenue.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, fleeing vehicle with reckless disregard, 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, Artisan Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Wednesday, 2500 block of Smith Street.
Obstructing an officer and attempt to commit a felony, 2 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Marshall Street, Guyandotte.
Found property, 8 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Disorderly conduct, 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Franklin Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
William Lowell Ingram III, 60, was jailed at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged Ingram with murder. Bond was not set.
Randel Ellis Boggs, 22, was jailed at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Boggs with probation revocation. Bond was not set.
Cory Evan Carvill, 30, was jailed at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Carvill with shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and obstruction. Bond was not set.
Khadari Jaquan Wynn, 27 was jailed at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Authorities in Cabell County charged Wynn with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $3,000.
Bradley Owen Ellis, 33 was jailed 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County are charging Ellis with probation violation. Bond was not set.
Timothy Alan Holbert, 38, was jailed at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged Holbert with aggravated DUI. Bond was set at $3,000.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
