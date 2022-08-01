HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:03 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 8:03 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of Wayne Street and Piedmont Road.
Trespass, 8:29 a.m. July 27, 900 block of 6th Avenue.
Open container, 1:26 a.m. July 29, near the corner of West 13th Street and Madison Avenue.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 7:51 a.m. July 27, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 4 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 15th Street.
Petit larceny, 3:39 p.m. July 30, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Deceased person, noon July 24, 1100 block of 13th Street.
Operational damage to police vehicle, 10:54 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of Oney Avenue and St. Louis Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:30 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4:15 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Domestic battery, 3:50 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 3:21 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Ricketts Road.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods misdemeanor, 1:21 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 3rd Street and 3rd Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 11 p.m. July 30, near the corner of West 9th Street and Monroe Avenue.
Tow-in, 11:34 p.m. July 30, near the corner of 1500 block and 10th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joseph Matthew Forzetting, 45, was jailed at 3:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Forzetting with domestic assault and wanton endangerment. Bond was set at $50,000 cash-only.
Phillip Scott Adkins, 42, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Adkins with violation of home confinement. Bond was not set.
Rena R. Redmond, 35, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Redmond with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Craig Michael Carter, 35, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Carter with no registration light, driving suspended, persons prohibited from carrying firearms, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, and no motor vehicle inspection. Bond was not set.
Travis Lee Clarke, 26, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Clarke with receiving or transferring stolen property, possession of controlled substance, destruction of property, and fleeing from officer. Bond was not set.
Phillip Ray Mace II, 37, was jailed at midnight Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Clarke with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Timothy Ratcliffe, 42, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Ratcliffe with grand larceny, breaking and entering, and destruction of property. Bond was not set.
Adrian Darnell Patterson, 36, was jailed at 6:20 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Patterson with fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others. Bond was set at $10,000.
