HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:25 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Paraphernalia, 4:25 a.m. Friday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, improper registration, obstructing officer, fleeing from officer, 12:09 a.m. Friday, 26th Street and 10th Avenue.
Information report, 6:35 p.m. Thursday, address not listed.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of West Road.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Aug. 9, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 1:25 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:33 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 9:58 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 4:36 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Cabell Court.
Display of registration plate, driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others, warrant service or execution, 3:42 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of Buffington Street and Bridge Street.
Warrant service or execution, 12:46 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Cabell Court.
Grand larceny, 7 a.m. Aug. 28, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Melissa Dawn Short, 44, was jailed at 7:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Short with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was not set.
Michael Lee Hoover Sr., 61, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Hoover with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Norman Kasey Adams, 44, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Adams with fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was not set.
