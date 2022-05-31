HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported four incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:37 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Public urination/defecation prohibited, 1:37 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 1:09 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 25th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, attempt to commit felony, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue.
Petit larceny, lost or stolen registration, 11:30 p.m. May 29, 400 block of 2nd Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Alixander P. Beal, 21, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with no license, receiving and transferring stolen property, and an outstanding warrant. Bond was set at $12,000.
Krystelbeth Lynn Bailey, 37, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with domestic assault and brandishing a deadly weapon. Bond was not set.
Zackary Daniel Maxey, 25, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving license suspended due to miscellaneous reasons, fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing on foot and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
