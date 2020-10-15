Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 32 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Battery, 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Marcum Terrace.

Information report, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 12th Avenue.

Destruction of property and disorderly conduct, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.

Second-degree robbery, 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of Hidden Avenue.

Disorderly conduct, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.

Obstructing an officer and third-offense domestic battery, 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 14th Street.

Shoplifting, 2:07 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.

Petit larceny, 2:07 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of U.S. 60.

Counterfeiting, 9 a.m. Oct. 5, 1400 block of U.S. 60.

Battery, 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.

Petit larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 5 p.m. Oct. 6, 1100 block of 20th Street.

Grand larceny, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of Gallaher Street.

Destruction of property, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 25th Street.

Petit larceny, noon Saturday, 600 block of 10th Avenue.

Petit larceny and destruction of property, 3:37 p.m. April 6, 2019, 1200 block of Rear 9th Avenue.

Petit larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 9th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 12:10 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.

Warrant service, 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.

Shoplifting and warrant service, 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of West 14th Street.

Grand larceny, 9 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.

Information report, 2 p.m. Sept. 22, 700 block of 5th Avenue.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 1 p.m. Oct. 7, 700 block of 3rd Street.

Trespassing and petit larceny, 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 5th Avenue.

Domestic battery, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Marcum Terrace.

Petit larceny, 3:58 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 6th Street.

Breaking and entering of an auto, 10 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.

Destruction of property and breaking and entering of an auto, 5:30 a.m. Saturday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance and DUI less than .150, 7:41 a.m. Tuesday, 3100 block of 16th Street Road.

Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Warrant service, 6:59 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.

Auto tampering, 2:18 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Carisa Meray Sammons, 31, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Dennis Wesley Childress, 39, was jailed at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense domestic battery. Bond was $20,000 cash only.

Esan Ighodalo Emiohe, 21, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.

