HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department.

However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

DUI under 21, 2:15 a.m. Friday, 2000 block of 6th Avenue.

Driving on a suspended or revoked license, DUI greater than .150, 2:06 a.m. Friday, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 11:24 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.

Deceased person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Fountain Place.

DUI greater than .150, 10:16 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of Madison Avenue.

Destruction of property, 7:45 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of 10th Avenue.

Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 3:35 p.m. Thursday, 4th Avenue.

Fraudulent schemes, 8 a.m. June 1, 900 block of 12th Avenue.

Found property, 2:25 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of 9th Street.

Petit larceny and breaking and entering auto, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 19th Street.

Possession of a controlled substance, 12:12 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 31st Street.

Breaking and entering auto, 5 a.m. Sept. 6, 1900 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.

Prohibited stopping, standing or parking places, 11:12 a.m. Thursday, Edison Drive and Washington Boulevard.

Destruction of property, 12:08 a.m. Thursday, 4900 block of Sunset Drive.

Petit larceny, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 6th Street.

Fleeing from an officer, 8:59 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 28th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Ricky Huffman, 29, was jailed at 7:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with DUI causing serious bodily injury, DUI causing death, fleeing on foot and grand larceny. Bond was not set.

Follow reporter Courtney

Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

