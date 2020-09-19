HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department.
However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
DUI under 21, 2:15 a.m. Friday, 2000 block of 6th Avenue.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license, DUI greater than .150, 2:06 a.m. Friday, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:24 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Deceased person, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Fountain Place.
DUI greater than .150, 10:16 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7:45 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of 10th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 3:35 p.m. Thursday, 4th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 8 a.m. June 1, 900 block of 12th Avenue.
Found property, 2:25 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of 9th Street.
Petit larceny and breaking and entering auto, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, 19th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:12 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 31st Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 5 a.m. Sept. 6, 1900 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.
Prohibited stopping, standing or parking places, 11:12 a.m. Thursday, Edison Drive and Washington Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 12:08 a.m. Thursday, 4900 block of Sunset Drive.
Petit larceny, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 6th Street.
Fleeing from an officer, 8:59 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 28th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Ricky Huffman, 29, was jailed at 7:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with DUI causing serious bodily injury, DUI causing death, fleeing on foot and grand larceny. Bond was not set.