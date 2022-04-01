HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:24 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Fugitive from justice, paraphernalia, trespass, 12:24 a.m. Friday, 300 block of Richmond Street, Guyandotte.
Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, 8 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 6th Street.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 p.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of John Marshall Drive.
Deceased person, 11:29 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 12:40 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespass, 9:59 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Hit and run, 7:48 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Virginia Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
James Edward Raines, 43, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with destruction of property and trespassing. Authorities in Mason County charged him with an outstanding warrant. Cabell County’s bond was set at $10,000. Mason County’s bond was set at $4,000.
Joseph Allen Board, 28, was jailed at 2 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.