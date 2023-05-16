HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:33 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Person prohibited from possessing firearms, 1:33 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Towing, 11:54 p.m. Monday, Interstate 64.
Disorderly conduct, intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, 11:36 p.m. Monday, 2800 block of Artisan Avenue.
Domestic battery, 3:45 p.m. Monday, 2800 block of Artisan Avenue.
Illegal camping, 7:37 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Information report, 2:15 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:42 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 10th Street and 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:04 p.m. Monday, 1700 block pf 12th Street.
Petit larceny, 12:38 p.m. April 26, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Battery, 11:40 a.m. Sunday, 1900 block of McVeigh Avenue.
Battery, 9 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Information report, 11:48 a.m. May 13, 1400 block of Lynn Street.
Information report, 7:47 a.m. Monday, 300 block of Davis Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Justin Edward Daniels, 32, was jailed at 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Daniels with being a fugitive from justice. No bond.
Bruce Aaron Parsons, 18, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Parsons with first-degree sexual abuse. Bond was not set.
Jonathan Christian Gurganious, 19, was jailed at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Gurganious with fleeing with reckless disregard and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. Bond was set at $75,000.
Eric Alan Hanna, 37, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Hanna with entering without breaking and petit larceny. Bond was set at $15,000.
