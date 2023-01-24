HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic assault, breaking and entering auto, 2:58 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Hit and run resulting in injury, malicious or unlawful assault, 7 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 8:15 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of Ohio Avenue.
Parking in alleys and narrow streets, 12:19 p.m. Sunday, 2400 block of Collis Avenue Rear.
Petit larceny, fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, 5:30 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of Washington Avenue.
Underage consumption, 12:21 p.m. Monday, unit block of Highlander Way.
Brandishing, 12:05 a.m. Jan. 21, 2100 block of 8th Avenue.
Information report, 9:10 a.m. near the corner of 10th Street and 10th Avenue.
Information report, 9:31 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 1st Street.
Grand larceny, 1 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7:59 a.m. Jan. 16, 200 block of Bridge Street Guyandotte.
Warrant service or execution, 6 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 2:48 a.m. Monday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jessica Frank, 27, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Frank with grand larceny, conspiracy, and destruction of property. Bond was set at $30,000.
Dorian Alan Jordan, 47, was jailed at 3:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Jordan with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Bobby Lucci, 26, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Lucci with grand larceny and conspiracy. Bond was set at $20,000.
Marcello Miquel, 21, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Miquel with grand larceny and conspiracy. Bond was set at $20,000.
Trellae Desjion Toney, 29, was jailed at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Toney with no operators, possession of controlled substance, receiving or transferring stolen property, prohibited person with firearm, and driving under the influence with drugs. Bond was not set.
Jonathan David Harrison, 24, was jailed at 11:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Harrison with home confinement violation and driving revoked due to third DUI. Bond was not set.
Charles Brandon Hill, 46, was jailed at 3:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged Hill with conspiracy, entry of building other than dwelling and grand larceny. Bond was set at $60,000.
Larry Thomas Huffman, 59, was jailed at 6:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged Huffman with driving revoked due to third DUI, no insurance, and no registration. Bond was set at $25,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.