HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:14 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, falsely reporting an emergency incident, 4:14 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of Gallaher Street.
Warrant service or execution, domestic battery, 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Petit larceny, 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Linden Circle.
Domestic dispute, 8:56 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 6.5 alley.
Destruction of property, 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 12th Street.
Trespass, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:36 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of West 26th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of West 26th Street.
Obstructing by making false statement to an officer, possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 31st Street and 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Richard Austin Gilkerson, 27, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Gilkerson with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Alexis Paige Bouallagui, 32, was jailed at 12 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Bouallagui with a probation violation. Bond was not set.
