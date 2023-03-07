HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 25 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:32 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Failure to process or fingerprint, no operator’s license, driving under the influence less than .150, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, 3:32 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 14th Street.
Failure to process or fingerprint, fugitive from justice, fleeing from officer, no vehicle, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, 2 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 14th Street.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. March 4, 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, possession of a controlled substance, 11:30 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 13th Street and Charleston Avenue.
Shoplifting, 11:20 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Strangulation, domestic battery, 10 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses, 9:30 a.m. March 3, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Unlawful assault, 9:16 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 8:10 p.m. Monday, near the corner of 20th Street and Doulton Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Forgery or uttering, 2:27 p.m. March 3, 100 block of West Oakland Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, 1:29 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, 10 a.m. March 2, 1700 block of 11th Avenue.
Destruction of property, grand larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 11 p.m. March 3, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Feb. 24, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Certain acts prohibited altered license, 11 p.m. March 4, 400 block of 10th Street.
Certain acts prohibited altered license, 12:34 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of 9th Street.
Information report, 9:50 a.m. Feb. 22, 1000 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 4:30 p.m. March 4, 1000 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:20 a.m. Monday, 4400 block of Waverly Road.
Petit larceny, 5:56 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of 7th Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, 2:15 a.m. Monday, near the corner of West 10th Street and Jefferson Avenue.
Obstructing traffic, 3 a.m. Monday, near the corner of West 12th Street and Madison Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 12:10 a.m. Monday, unit block not listed, 6th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 12:43 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Tanner Austin Miller, 27, was jailed at 3:55 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Miller with fugitive from justice, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, domestic violence protection order violation and domestic assault. Bond was set at $82,500.
Charles Michael Adkins, 43, was jailed at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Adkins with malicious assault. Bond was set at $55,000.
Antonio Rosser, 45, was jailed at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Rosser with fugitive from justice, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and fleeing from officer. Bond was not set.
Kyle Zachary Sias, 26, was jailed at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Sias with malicious assault, obstructing and battery. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.
Christopher Waters, 28, was jailed at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Waters with possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, failure to process, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, fleeing with reckless disregard, and fleeing from officer. Bond was set at $132,000.
Timothy Benton Spence, 43, was jailed at 7 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Spence with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $10,000.
David Wayne Brown Jr., 28, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Brown with grand larceny and entry of a building other than a dwelling. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only.
Clark Edward Whitbeck, 51, was jailed at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Whitbeck with transferring a stolen vehicle, speeding, driving license suspended, and possession of controlled substances. Bond was not set.
Alex Nicholas Neville, 32, was jailed at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Neville with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $15,000.