HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of a controlled substance, possession of prescription medication, 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Monday, address not listed.
Information report, 10:49 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Deceased person, 4 p.m. Monday, 200 block of North Walnut Street.
Warrant service or execution, 2:50 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Found property, 10 a.m. March 13, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 1:37 p.m. Monday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Driver or motorcycle license required, 12:37 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of Marcum Terrace.
Fraudulent schemes, 11:30 a.m. March 30, unit block of not listed, Pogue Street.
Petit larceny, 10 a.m. March 24, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Battery, 11:50 a.m. March 28, address not listed.
Domestic battery, 12:30 p.m. Sunday, unit block of Oney Avenue.
Joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, petit larceny, 1 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Marshall Street, Guyandotte.
Warrant service or execution, 12:31 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 17th Street and Franklin Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 11:11 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 10th Street and 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Clayton Marshall Spaulding, 23, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Spaulding with seven counts of failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation. Bond was not set.
Arton James Adkins, 24, was jailed at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Adkins with breaking and entering. Bond was set at $10,000.
