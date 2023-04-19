HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 18 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:55 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 28th Street.
Shoplifting, 2:55 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Information report, 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 8th Avenue.
Trespass, 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
48-hour parking violation, 1 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of West 13th Street.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. April 14, 400 block of Washington Avenue.
Shoplifting, 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6, 300 block of Bernard Street.
Petit larceny, 2:30 p.m. Monday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 5 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of Auburn Road.
Found property, 11:15 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.
Information report, 7:31 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 4th Street and 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue Rear.
Disorderly conduct, obstructing officer, intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcohol, 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 3rd Street.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, trespass, 11:30 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of Medical Center Drive.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Alvaro Francisco Jaime, 38, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Jaime with obtaining money by false pretense. Bond was set at $36,000.
