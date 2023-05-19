HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:39 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 2:39 a.m. Friday, 800 block of 27th Street.
Information report, 1:16 a.m. Friday, 3400 block of Nickel Plate Road, Guyandotte.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 8 p.m. Thursday, 2600 block of Piedmont Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Thursday, 3200 block of Chase Street.
Trespassing, 10:06 p.m. Thursday, unit block not listed, Civic Center Plaza.
Information report, 8 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:02 p.m. Thursday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 a.m. Thursday, 2100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, unit block not listed, West 13th Street.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 2:55 p.m. Thursday, near the corner of 18th Street and Doulton Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 2:06 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 9th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value of $1,000 or more, petit larceny, noon Thursday, 500 block of West 14th Street.
Destruction of property, petit larceny, 4:50 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block or Terrace Drive.
Petit larceny, 3 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of 17th Street and Commerce Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Aaron Andrew Hay, 36, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Hay with strangulation. Bond was set at $30,000.
Jarrod Jon Lemley, 42, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Lemley with strangulation and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $40,500.
