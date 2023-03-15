HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 3300 block of 4th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, midnight Tuesday, 200 block of Washington Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, person prohibited from possessing firearms, 6 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 14th Street.
Discharging firearm in city limits, 2:54 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Wilson Court.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, auto tampering, 12:41 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Bridge Street Guyandotte.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Lawrence William Calderon, 41, was jailed at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Calderon with persons prohibited from possessing firearms and possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $15,000.
