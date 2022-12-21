HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Escape, 12:26 a.m. Wednesday, unit block of O’Hanlon Place.
Destruction of property, 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 11th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:51 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of Foster Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, unit block of I-64.
Forgery or uttering, petit larceny, 1:54 p.m. Nov. 30, 1000 block of 20th Street.
Petit larceny, 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:50 a.m. Dec. 11, 2600 block of West 5th Avenue.
Obstructing officer, warrant service or execution, 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, corner of 14th Street and 6th Avenue.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, warrant service or execution, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 4:26 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 1 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Brandishing, domestic battery, 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of Madison Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Laemont Pontae Smith, 51, was jailed at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Smith with drivers license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, prohibited person with firearm, improper registration and no insurance. Bond was set at $32,500.
Ryan Dylane White, 31, was jailed at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged White with reckless driving, destruction of property and crash involving damage to vehicle. Bond was set at $6,000.
