HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:06 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Shoplifting, 3:06 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Trespass, 8:11 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 8 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, unit block of 27th Street.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. June 8, 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, destruction of property, 3:39 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of Bridge Street.
Trespass, 7:51 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of West 2nd Street.
Parking between sidewalk and curb, 6:02 a.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of Park Avenue.
DUI less than .150, 6:05 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of West 9th Street and West 5th Avenue.
Domestic assault, 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 28th Street.
Failure to process or fingerprint, obstructing an officer, trespassing, 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Orlando Scott Anderson, 52, was jailed at 2:55 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Tiffany Diane Johnson, 40, was jailed at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with malicious wounding. Bond was set at $20,000.
Jeremiah David Journell, 20, was jailed at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with grand larceny, destruction of property, and trespassing. Bond was not set.
Steven Allen Metheney, 28, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with burglary, destruction of property and grand larceny. Bond was set at $13,000 cash only.
Richard Lee Burdette, 40, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and driving on a license suspended for driving under the influence. Bond was set at $50,000.
Jesse S. Reitmire, 37, was jailed at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
