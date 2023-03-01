HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Obstructing by making false statements to an officer, possession of a controlled substance, warrant, 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 31st Street and 5th Avenue.
Information report, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Everett Street, Guyandotte.
Found property, midnight Feb. 13, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 3:36 a.m. Feb. 24, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Monday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Insurance required, 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, 3300 block of U.S. 60.
Warrant service or execution, 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
William Trent Spaulding, 36, was jailed at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Spaulding with strangulation, domestic assault, child abuse creating risk of injury, obstructing, domestic battery, and kidnapping. Bond was set at $5,600.
Amanda Dawn Watson, 32, was jailed at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Watson with burglary. Bond was set at $20,000.
John Paul Cottrill, 50, was jailed at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Cottrill with burglary. Bond was set at $25,000.
Daniel Edward Gatewood, 53, was jailed at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Gatewood with six counts of failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $500 cash only.
