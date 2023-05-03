HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at midnight Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 7:59 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Battery, midnight Wednesday, 1600 block of ½ of 8th Avenue.
Deceased person, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Norway Avenue.
Failure to process fingerprint, obstructing, 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of West 6th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 30th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of Artisan Heights.
Battery, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of Route 60.
Escape, warrant service or execution, 2 p.m. Tuesday, near the corner of Jefferson Avenue and West 10th Street.
First-degree robbery, 10:31 a.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
Forgery or uttering, 2:12 p.m. April 21, 500 block of 9th Street.
Information report, 9 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 6th Street and 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:13 a.m. July 7, 2022, 500 block of 3rd Street.
Petit larceny, 11:45 a.m. April 30, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 3:05 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 28th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Donald Ray Carter, 57, was jailed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Carter with being a fugitive from justice. No bond was set.
