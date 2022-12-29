HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 8th Street and 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Norway Avenue.
Shoplifting, 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:17 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Upper Union Street.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 800 block of 8th Street.
Petit larceny, 8:24 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Euclid Place.
Breaking and entering auto, 5 p.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 800 block of Madison Ave.
Leaving the scene of property damage, battery on EMS, public health official or governmental official, 9:27 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Madison Avenue.
Information report, arson, 12:33 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Roger Lee Black, 41, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Black with two counts of being a fugitive from justice. No bond.
Shawn Edward Hurt, 44, was jailed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Hurt with burglary. Bond was set at $35,000.
Malcolm Ray Meade Jr., 34, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Meade with starting fire on land of another. Bond was not set.
Gabriella Cierra Boggs, 22, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Boggs with burglary, conspiracy, petit larceny and interference with law enforcement. Bond was not set.
Tara Elizabeth Boggs, 44, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged Boggs with conspiracy and burglary. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.