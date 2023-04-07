HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 21 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:19 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving under the influence greater than .150, 1:19 a.m. Friday, near the corner of 6th Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard.
Domestic battery, strangulation, 11:11 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of West 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, noon Tuesday, 4100 block of Altizer Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, 9:04 p.m. Thursday, near the corner of 22nd Street and 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Battery, destruction of property, 7:20 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Main Street, Guyandotte.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 2 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. March 27, unit block not listed, 8th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 2:50 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 12:47 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 10th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 5 p.m. March 31, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Bernard Street.
