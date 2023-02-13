HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:27 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, 11:27 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:10 p.m. Jan. 12, 500 block of 2nd Street.
Trespass, throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 10:55 a.m. Jan. 10, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Trespass, throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 12:23 p.m. Feb. 9, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Muzzles required, trespass, 12:12 p.m. Feb. 9, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 4 p.m. Feb. 12, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, person prohibited from possessing firearms, 2:56 p.m. Monday, near the corner of West 9th Street and Madison Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, noon Feb. 9, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:55 p.m. Feb. 12, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 9:44 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Counterfeiting, 11:36 a.m. Feb. 11, 800 block of 8th Street.
Information report, 3:15 a.m. Feb. 12, near the corner of 8th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Discharge of firearms within city limits, 2:17 a.m. Sunday, 2000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 2:36 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 12th Avenue.
Threatening communications by electronic device, 9 p.m. Feb. 11, 1900 block of Doulton Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Martin Perez Hernandez, 38, was jailed at 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Hernandez with possession with intent to deliver, fugitive from justice, and persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was not set.
Dakota Joseph Clobes, 24, was jailed at 5:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Clobes with possession with intent. Bond was set at $20,000.
Davonta Shunnar Floyd, 28, was jailed at 1:55 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Floyd with third offense of driving under the influence, obstructing and driving license revoked due to driving under the influence. Bond was not set.
Bryar Michael Coe, 18, was jailed at 5:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Coe with fleeing with reckless indifference. Bond was set at $25,000.
