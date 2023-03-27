HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 1 a.m. Monday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Obstruction of traffic, 9:05 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of West 23rd Street and West 5th Avenue.
Information report, 10:33 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Domestic battery, 6:50 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 30th Street.
Trespass, 11:41 a.m. March 23, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Trespass, 11:31 a.m. March 23, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, pedestrians on roadway, intoxication or drinking in public places, 7:55 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 28th Street.
Domestic battery, 10 p.m. March 24, 800 block of West 2nd Street.
Petit larceny, 11:30 p.m. March 25, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering auto, 4 p.m. March 24, 1000 block of 8th Avenue.
Assisting outside agency, 11:49 p.m. March 25, unit block not listed, 1st Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jamarrius Anderson Mosley, 32, was jailed at 10:10 p.m. March 24. Authorities in Cabell County charged Mosley with possession of controlled substance, carry concealed weapon and persons prohibited from carrying firearms. Bond was set at $33,000.
William Zacheriah Earls, 34, was jailed at 2 a.m. March 25. Authorities in Cabell County charged Earls with first-degree arson and domestic battery. Bond was set at $25,000.
Bobby Joe Neace, 48, was jailed at 1:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Neace with seven counts of home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Kelly Gerome Doss, 32, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. March 24. Authorities in Wayne County charged Doss with fraud access device. Bond was set at $7,500.
