HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:39 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 1800 block and 9th Avenue.
Information report, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 6th Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 7:56 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Richmond Street.
Obstructing traffic, 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 24th Street and 10th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Found property, 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Jackson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, block not listed, 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Keith Jordan Mays, 32, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Mays with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Timothy Benton Spence, 43, was jailed at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Spence with a bond violation. Bond was set at $20,000 cash-only.
Dakota Layne Gaylor, 21, was jailed at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Gaylor with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
William Trevor Shamblin, 29, was jailed at 4:05 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Shamblin with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $100,000 cash-only.
