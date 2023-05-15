HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:43 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Retaliation against public official or any person involved in official proceedings, harassment, warrant, 11:43 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespass, 11:39 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Trespass, 11:01 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of West 6th Avenue.
Trespass, 9:35 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Sunday, 3200 block of Chase Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, 9:02 p.m. Sunday, unit block of Pullman Square.
Failure to process or fingerprint, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, intoxication or drinking in public places, 8:08 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 6th Street.
Deceased person, 2 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Information report, 8:35 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of Saint Louis Avenue and Olive Street.
