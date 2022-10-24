HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:17 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Auto tampering, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Ridgewood Road.
Petit larceny, 9:52 p.m. Oct. 21, 2100 block of Enslow Road.
Tow in, 8:33 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Cheshire Way.
Illegal camping, 11:46 a.m. Oct. 21, unit block not listed, Washington Square.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Oct. 9, 1800 block of Jackson Avenue.
Information report, 12:09 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of 31st Street.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering auto, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 700 block of West 12th Street.
Domestic battery, 4:20 a.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Orchard Avenue.
Trespassing, 11:17 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 22nd Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Thomas Osborne Jr., 46, was jailed at 8 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Osborne with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jennifer Pennington, 39, was jailed at 5:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Pennington with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
John Ashley Marin Stover, 39, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Stover with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Daniel Dalton Fisher, 26, was jailed at 1:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Fisher with burglary. Bond was set at $25,000.
Sean Michael Maynard, 32, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged Maynard with driving under the influence causing personal injury and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
