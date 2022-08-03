HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:33 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Breaking and entering auto, warrant service or execution, 4:33 p.m. Tuesday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of West 7th Street.
Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, 12:30 a.m. Monday, unit block of Oney Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Monday, 1300 block of 6th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value less than $1,000, 4:50 p.m. July 30, 1300 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:30 p.m. Monday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Stolen property or auto theft, 10 a.m. July 26, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Stolen property or auto theft, 10 a.m. June 23, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Obscenity, pornographic live conduct, 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Short Street, Guyandotte.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property, 6:19 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Short Street, Guyandotte.
Battery, 4:38 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 14th Street.
Petit larceny, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outbuilding, 11 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Oakland Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 11:30 p.m. Monday, 100 block of Baer Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
John Robert Jude, 26, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Jude with possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $12,000.
Helena Jane Fowler, 63, was jailed at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Fowler with driver’s license revoked for third DUI, no insurance and no registration. Bond was set at $5,000.
