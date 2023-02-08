HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 19 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Domestic assault, malicious or unlawful assault, 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 6th Street and 4th Avenue.
Auto tampering, breaking and entering auto, 11 p.m. Feb. 4, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 9 p.m. Tuesday, unit block not listed, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Jan. 31, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Feb. 2, 1000 block of 21st Street.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 4:59 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 1st Street
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, 8 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, 800 block of 8th Street.
Domestic violence protection order violation, possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 2:32 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Battery, 3:50 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of Marcum Terrace.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 10 a.m. Feb. 4, 600 block of 3rd Avenue.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 3:22 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, 4:39 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022, 800 block of 8th Street.
Fraudulent schemes, midnight April 29, 2022, 400 block of 11th Street.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 9:30 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Driving under the influence less than .150, 5:01 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Driving on a license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, driving under the influence less than .150, 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Harvey Road.
Warrant service or execution, 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Warrant service or execution, petit larceny, 1:23 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
