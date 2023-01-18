HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 23 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Petit larceny, 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Improper registration, no operator’s license, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 12th Street and Kanawha Terrace.
Destruction of property, petit larceny, 10 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Roby Road.
Attempt to commit a misdemeanor, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Charleston Avenue.
Strangulation, domestic battery, 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of Lewis Street.
Destruction of property, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, near the corner of Norway Avenue and Arlington Boulevard.
Petit larceny, domestic assault, 6 p.m. Monday, 4700 block of Bradley Road.
Warrant service or execution, 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of McCoy Road.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, noon Sunday, 100 block of 13th Street.
Destruction of property, 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Lowe Union Street.
Petit larceny, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 12th Avenue.
