HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, near the corner of West 27th Street and Adams Avenue.
Second-degree robbery, 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 8th Street and 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespass, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 7th Street.
First-degree arson, 10:33 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Doulton Avenue.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Miller Street.
Petit larceny, 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 11th Street and 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Madison Avenue.
Domestic battery, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of ½ Marcum Terrace.
Domestic battery, 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of 3rd Street.
Information report, 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Person prohibited from possessing firearms, 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, 3900 block of 3rd Avenue Guyandotte.
Domestic assault, 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Oakland Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Michael Lee Toppings, 45, was jailed at 1 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Toppings with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of controlled substance and obstructing. Bond was set at $31,000.
Clayton Anthony Muncy, 26, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Muncy with fleeing with reckless indifference, obstructing an officer, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and grand larceny. Bond was not set.
Thomas Michael Burton III, 29, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Burton with possession of marijuana, no insurance, possession of controlled substance, false information to law enforcement, expired registration, driving license revoked for third driving under the influence and unsafe motor vehicle. Bond was not set.
Stephanie Denise Justice, 44, was jailed at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Justice with child abuse with risk of serious injury, child abuse with injury, and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.