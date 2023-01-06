HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:28 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available. These are the only known details:
Stolen auto or auto theft, 8 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Rotary Road.
Battery, 9:55 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of 27th Street and 5th Avenue.
Trespass, 12:11 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 7th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 1:09 p.m. Thursday, 2600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny, 4:24 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of Huntington Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 9:28 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Zachary Scott Martin, 33, was jailed at 9:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Martin with trespassing when asked to leave and concealed deadly weapon. Bond was not set.
Jacob Ashton Carver, 29, was jailed at 9:55 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Carver with third-degree sexual assault. Bond was set at $15,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.