HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 10:06 p.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
Destruction of property, 12:25 a.m. Jan. 2, 800 block of 5th Avenue.
Identity theft, noon July 1, 2020, 2700 block of Emmons Avenue.
Grand larceny, 2:55 a.m. Monday, 300 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Jan. 1, 1000 block of West 14th Street.
Petit larceny, 1:30 p.m. Monday, 2800 block of 1st Avenue.
Warrant service, 11:52 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Extortion or attempted extortion by threats and fraudulent schemes, 10 a.m. Aug. 20, 1900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Unlisted, 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, Dec. 28, 2020, 2600 block of Chesterfield Avenue.
Open door, 7 a.m. Dec. 1, 2020, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Paraphernalia, 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of 12th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:01 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Disorderly conduct and false report, 6:45 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 27th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Bryant Vincent Burns, 27, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.
Alec Blake Davis, 22, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with four counts of wanton endangerment. Bond was not set.
Jessica Nicole Burris, 35, was jailed at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Clayton Marshall Spaulding, 20, was jailed at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with distribute or display obscene matter to a minor. Bond was $25,000.
Ashley Nicole Bryan, 25, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with financial exploitation of an elderly person, fraudulent use of an access device and fingerprint refusal. Bond was not set.
Robert Roy Spencer, 49, was jailed at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with wanton endangerment, trespassing, second-offense DUI, driving revoked for DUI, malicious assault and DVP violation. Bond was not set.