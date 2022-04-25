HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 15 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:04 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Shoplifting, 11:10 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Improper registration; fleeing from officer; no vehicle; fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard for the safety of others, 11:16 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 26th Street and 1st Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 12:04 a.m. Monday, unit block of West 7th Avenue.
Information report, 8:46 p.m. Sunday, near the corner of 25th Street and 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny; destruction of property, 2 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:42 a.m. April 22, near the corner of West 9th Street and Washington Avenue.
Joyriding, stolen vehicle with intent to permanently deprive, 10 p.m. April 23, 1400 block of Beech Street.
Trespass, 7:18 a.m. April 20, 900 block of 7th Avenue.
Possession of marijuana, 5:07 p.m. Sunday, unit block of Jefferson Avenue.
Information report, 2:25 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Baer Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 8 p.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Destruction of property, 1:29 a.m. Sunday, 700 block of West 10th Street.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 12:12 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 9th Avenue and 24th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Mitchell Ryan Adkins, 42, was jailed at 7:40 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, no insurance, second offense of driving under the influence, failure to maintain control and DUI causing serious bodily injury. Bond was not set.
Jason Dale Smith, 44, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with destruction of property, petit larceny, and breaking and entering. Bond was set at $15,000 cash-only.
Tianna Jomae Pauley, 33, was jailed at 11 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with obstructing, prohibited person with firearm, domestic battery, and brandishing. Bond was not set.
Denver Ray Adkins, 40, was jailed at 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with obstructing, driving on a revoked license, possession of methamphetamine and fleeing from a vehicle. Bond was not set.