HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:19 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Stolen auto, 6 p.m. Jan. 2, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Warrant service, 9:19 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 8th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 11 p.m. Jan. 6, 800 block of 15th Street.
False report, 8:51 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Trespass, 7:45 a.m. Jan. 5, 900 block of 7th Avenue.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 8:46 p.m. Jan. 4, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service, 11:41 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 4:09 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Sycamore Street.
