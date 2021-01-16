PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pikeville teen faces a prison sentence after being charged Thursday as part of an investigation into the distribution of indecent material.
According to Kentucky State Police Lt. Mike Bowling, Zachary Luke Conn, 18, was charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. The charge is a Class-D felony and is punishable by a one- to five-year prison sentence.
Bowling said Conn’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation by the division. The Kentucky Electronic Crime Branch started the investigation after suspecting Conn had been uploading sexually explicit photos of children online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at his Pikeville home Thursday. As part of the warrant, equipment used to facilitate the suspected crime was seized and taken to a forensic laboratory for examination.
Conn is housed at the Pike County Detention Center.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 10:48 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Third-degree arson, 10:48 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 2nd Avenue.
Unlisted, 9:26 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Warrant service, 4:51 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Maupin Road.
Trespass, 4 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of 27th Street.
Information report, 4:59 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespass, 4:19 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Trespass, 3:36 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 5th Street.
Paraphernalia, 3:44 p.m. Thursday, 3000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:02 p.m. March 1, 2020, 800 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespassing, 2:14 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of 27th Street.
Grand larceny, joyriding and forgery, 2:12 p.m. Dec. 24, 2020, 300 block of West 8th Street.
Petit larceny, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
First- and second-degree murder, 1:22 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Unlisted, 12:40 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 31st Street.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Thomas Paul Anderson, 55, was jailed at 1 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and improper registration. He was also jailed on active warrants. Bond was not set.
Barry Pettry Jr., 43, was jailed at 4:15 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Kelvin Julius Harville, 58, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Kizzy Ann Morrison, 41, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.