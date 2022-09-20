POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police are searching for a stolen fire department trailer.
A white Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department trailer was stolen from the Camp Conley area, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
To report the whereabouts of the trailer, call non-emergency 304-675-9911 or the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 304-675-3838.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 18 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Breaking and entering auto, 8 p.m. Monday, 1400 block of 10th Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, disorderly conduct, 10:30 p.m. Monday, 3500 block of 4th Avenue, Guyandotte.
Obstructing or false information to officer or fleeing, 8:23 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Information report, 8 a.m. Aug. 30, 1300 block of 4th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 12:33 p.m. Sept. 12, 500 block of 8th Street.
Indecent exposure, 4:45 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 10 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of West 2nd Street.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 28th Street.
Driving license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 3:12 p.m. Monday, unit block not listed, 26th Street.
Battery, 2:07 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Adams Avenue.
Domestic battery, 6 a.m. Sunday, 4300 block of Hughes Street.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Sept. 16, 2800 block of South Staunton Road.
Petit larceny, 8:30 a.m. Monday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 1:07 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 10th Avenue.
Illegal camping, 9:54 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. 500 block of 2nd Street.
Burning rubbish, 3:15 a.m. 600 block of West 17th Street.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, breaking and entering, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Michael Leroy Nowak Jr., 48, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Nowak with shoplifting. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.