GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — A Point Pleasant, West Virginia, man was jailed early Thursday for an armed robbery that occurred last week.
Jason Corey Roach, 39, was jailed at Western Regional Jail at 1 a.m. Thursday. Roach’s bond was set at $80,000.
Officers with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to Hot Spot Cafe in Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 9 for an armed robbery. A vehicle pursuit followed, which led to the suspect crashing their vehicle, according to the sheriff’s department.
The suspect fled on foot after the crash, leading to a search that included a K-9 unit. The Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department also deployed their boat in the Ohio River to search in the Salt Creek area of W.Va. 2. The sheriff’s department said the search efforts were called off shortly before daylight that day.
The sheriff’s department on Wednesday executed a search warrant for Roach at his residence along W.Va. 62 in Mason County. During the execution of the search warrant, Roach was arrested and charged for the armed robbery.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 20 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:05 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 4:05 a.m. Thursday, 1500 block of Harvey Road.
Abduction of person, kidnapping or concealing child, 2 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, stolen auto or auto theft, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Guyan Street, Guyandotte.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Destruction of property, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of West 5th Avenue.
Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, midnight Monday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of West 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of West 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 a.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Destruction of property, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 3000 block of Chase Street.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 9:11 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Bellevue Road, Guyandotte.
Destruction of property, 3 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West North Boulevard.
Parking in alleys and narrow streets, tow-in, 1:51 a.m. Wednesday, Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jimmie Lee Holbrook Jr., 41, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Holbrook with possession of controlled substance, prohibited person with a firearm and escape. Bond was set at $32,000.
Robert Lamar McCauley, 30, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged McCauley with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $50,000.
Joshua Dakota Smith, 18, was jailed at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Smith with concealment of minor child and felony conspiracy. Bond was set at $40,000 cash only.
Kathryn G. Cooper, 64, was jailed at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Cooper with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Joseph Daniel Barton, 34, was jailed at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged Barton with entry of building other than dwelling and fraud related to connection of access device. Bond was not set.
Earl Mathew Craddock, 47, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged Craddock with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Kerra Lynn Layne, 38, was jailed at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged Layne with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.