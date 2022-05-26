HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department has received multiple reports that an individual is claiming to be an HPD officer to receive personal information.
According to the police department, a Huntington resident reported earlier this week that they were receiving telephone calls from someone claiming to be “Officer Jones Anderson.” The caller, using the identity of a police officer, attempted to gain personal information including bank account numbers.
Late last month, an individual claimed to be “Deputy Martin Rodgers” and called residents stating they had failed to respond to an HPD-issued subpoena, according to the police department. That caller, using a false identity of a police officer, also attempted to gain personal information.
The police department said law enforcement agencies will never solicit money or payments from individuals over the phone. The department recommends residents not give any personal or banking information to unsolicited callers or via email.
People may call the non-emergency phone number at 304-696-4470 or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444 to report similar calls.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 10:11 p.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Monday, 400 block of Bridge Street, Guyandotte.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with a value of $1,000 or more, petit larceny, breaking and entering auto, 4 p.m. May 19, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 11:03 a.m. Wednesday, 2400 block of 9th Avenue.
Found property, 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Hibner Avenue.
Petit larceny, false pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, breaking and entering auto, destruction of property, 10 a.m. Monday, 100 block of Morris Street.
Petit larceny, 9 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Street.
