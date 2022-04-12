HUNTINGTON — Police have identified a Huntington man who died Monday after being struck by a vehicle outside his home in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in West Huntington.
Jimmey Watts, 76, died as a result of the crash, which occurred at approximately 4:25 p.m. Monday.
According to investigators, a 45-year-old woman from South Point, Ohio, drove off the road, struck a parked vehicle and drove through a chain-link fence before her vehicle struck Watts.
The woman and one of two passengers suffered minor injuries during the crash. They were taken to a local hospital and have since been released.
According to Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers, investigators do not suspect any criminal actions occurred during the crash. The investigators believe the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical episode that resulted in her losing control of her vehicle.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:47 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 11:30 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 25th Street.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Sunday, 1400 block of U.S. 60.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. April 7, 900 block of Turner Road.
Petit larceny, 1:35 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Kanawha Terrace.
Receiving or transferring stolen goods, noon April 9, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Runaway, 12:47 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4 p.m. April 8, corner of West 3rd Street and West 3rd Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 2:31 p.m. Feb. 24, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 11:58 a.m. March 12, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 10:45 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 11:45 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.
Found property, 8 a.m. April 8, 2100 block of Washington Avenue.
Grand larceny, 12:01 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace.
Found property, 7:50 a.m. Monday, 1400 block of Norway Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joshua Lee Day, 35, was jailed at midnight Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with brandishing a deadly weapon, burglary, destruction of property and assault. Bond was set at $40,000.
Gary Franklin Marcum, 44, was jailed at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with probation violation and a warrant. Bond was not set.