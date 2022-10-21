HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department has opened a criminal investigation after a man was found dead in a home in the West End of Huntington.
About 3:30 p.m. Thursday police were called to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue in Huntington, where they found Kerwin McKinney, 50, of Detroit, dead.
Shortly after their arrival, the area around a home was blocked off by crime scene tape.
Through their initial investigation, the Huntington Police Forensic Investigations team and detectives determined McKinney was intentionally killed by another person.
To report information regarding to McKinney's death, call the Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420, Ext. 1025, or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:06 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Breaking and entering auto, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, noon, Sept. 11, 1400 block of Hall Street.
Petit larceny, 1:25 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 24th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 1:06 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Grand larceny, breaking and entering, 8 p.m. Wednesday. 300 block of West 12th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Wilbert Franklin Hatcher, 32, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Hatcher with possession of precursor to manufacture methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $40,000 cash only.
