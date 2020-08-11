Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating after a shooting was reported Sunday evening in the Guyandotte neighborhood of the city.

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police responded to 527 North High St., at about 10:18 p.m. Sunday for a shooting call.

Upon arriving, officers found a female with a laceration to her arm. However, Cornwell said the victim was uncooperative with police and insisted the wound was an accidental cutting injury and not from a gun shot.

No arrests have been made.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 11:42 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Warrant service, 11:42 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 6 ½ Alley.

Breaking and entering of an auto, 7:45 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of Pine Street.

Petit larceny, 5 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Neel Street.

Breaking and entering, 4:15 p.m. Aug. 2, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.

Imitation controlled substance, 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Fifth Street Road.

Found property, 8:58 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 6th Avenue.

Grand larceny, 9 p.m. Saturday, 1900 block of Wiltshire Boulevard.

Destruction of property, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.

Trespassing, 8 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 7 ½ Alley.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Megan Elizabeth Bibbee, 29, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with breaking and entering. Bond was not set.

Tia Shea Hammond, 35, was jailed at 6:59 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.

Charles Michael London Jr., 29, was jailed at 6:17 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fraudulent schemes. Bond was not set.

