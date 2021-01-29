HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating at least three known instances of property damage at Spring Hill Cemetery in recent weeks.
Two of the instances likely involve the same suspect, according to investigators. The suspect, a white man, is captured on video surveillance throwing rocks or pieces of brick pavers at two cameras attached to the cemetery’s office building.
Windows on the building and vehicles belonging to the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District have also been damaged. Investigators believe the acts occurred over a two-week period beginning Jan. 7.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
David Michael Weaver, 39, was jailed at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree robbery. Bond was set at $100,000.
Cecil Monroe Bowman, 66, was jailed at 1:35 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with improper registration, driving revoked with DUI, expired registration, persons prohibited from carrying firearms, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and no insurance. Bond was set at $62,000 cash only.
Sabrina Lynn Morrison, 40, was jailed at 12:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a home confinement violation. Bail was not set.