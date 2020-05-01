KENOVA — The Kenova Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a caller said he entered a woman’s apartment and found her dead.
At approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, Kenova police responded to the 2000 block of Walnut Street after a caller stated he entered a woman’s apartment and found her deceased. The caller stated he was a former friend of the woman and when he found the front door slightly ajar, he entered. As he walked through the apartment, he discovered the body in a bedroom.
Upon arrival, KPD officers determined the caller’s statement about entering the apartment was suspicious. According to a release, officers at the scene determined the man was wanted out of Cabell County for two separate charges. He was arrested at the scene and taken to police headquarters for further questioning about finding the deceased female.
Investigators are working to make a positive identification on the woman, with hopes of notifying her family. Police Chief Bob Sullivan said the department has a strong idea of the identity of the individual, but have no solid evidence to stand on.
“We think we know who it is, but we have found identification for four different women. We just don’t know at this point,” he said.
Sullivan said police contacted the landlord of the property to compare the names on the lease to the identifications found inside the residence, but only one of those matched and the landlord did not recognize the remaining three names.
“We know who rented there after he gave us names. One of those names matched identification found there, but he doesn’t know who the other three are so we’re waiting to get something from the Medical Examiner’s Office,” Sullivan said.
“Hopefully we’ll get more clues from that.”
The deceased woman is described as in her early 40s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She had red hair and green eyes. According to police, the woman appears to have been deceased for approximately two weeks.
The Kenova Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact their dispatch center at 304-453-5555. Families who may be missing a loved one who matches this description are also asked to call. If necessary, those with information can remain anonymous.
“If someone is missing a loved one, friend or acquaintance that they haven’t seen or heard from in a couple of weeks at least, we are willing to take information from anyone and we’ll follow those leads, wherever they may take us,” Sullivan said.
The following information was provided by the Kenova Police Department:
Two men wanted in Kentucky were arrested in the city of Kenova after police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Wednesday.
According to police, Tommy Jude, 56, and John Jude, 24, of the Fort Gay, West Virginia, and Louisa, Kentucky, areas, both had fugitive from justice warrants out for their arrests pertaining to trafficking charges issued by the Martin County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky.
John Jude also was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after a distribution amount of heroin was located in the vehicle when police conducted a search.
Both individuals were arraigned in Wayne County Magistrate Court and booked at Western Regional Jail just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only for John Jude. No bond was set for Tommy Jude.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Runaway juvenile, 4:15 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of Collis Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, 21st Street and 10th Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 7 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 5 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Battery, 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Found property, 11:27 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3:29 a.m. Wednesday, 3rd Avenue and 24th Street.
Domestic battery, 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, 3500 block of 4th Avenue in Guyandotte.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail:
Jeremy Lee Pauley, 28, was jailed at 6:15 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Timothy Dwain Martin, 44, was jailed at 3:35 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation, strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was set at $30,000.
Giles Lee Hysell, 41, was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with first-degree murder. Bond was not set.
Rusty Edward Cremeans, 45, was jailed at 11 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting. Bond was not set.