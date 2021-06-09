HUNTINGTON — One man is dead after a shooting in the Highlawn area of Huntington on Tuesday night.
Huntington Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday in the Highlawn neighborhood. Officers responded to the incident at approximately 10:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who was pronounced dead on arrival. Detectives and forensics investigators were called in to interview witnesses and process the scene.
The victim has been identified; however, the name will not be released until the victim's family has been notified. No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Domestic battery, 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Park Circle.
Petit larceny, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of 27th Street.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 4:57 p.m. April 1, 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, SRL — miscellaneous, improper registration, insurance, 3:37 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Saturday, 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 8th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of West 14th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, stolen auto/auto theft, 8 p.m. Monday, 200 block of Washington Avenue.
Found property, 10:02 a.m. Tuesday, 11th Street and 11th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:53 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:20 p.m. Monday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7:38 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 7 a.m. Tuesday, 2300 block of 10th Avenue.
Open container, 7:50 p.m. Monday, 6th Street and 4th Avenue.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 7:30 p.m. Monday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Ronald Lee Eanes, 58, was jailed at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with robbery in the first degree and sexual assault in the first degree. Bond was set at $150,000 cash only.
David Issac Frazier, 41, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was set at $75,000 cash/surety.